Ukraine’s aircraft building sector badly needs Russian components, FSB reveals

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. A Ukrainian woman who attempted to establish channels for smuggling Russian components has been declared wanted amid what the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) described as an acute shortage of Russian-made spare parts reported by Ukrainian aircraft manufacturers, according to an FSB operative.

"Ukraine’s aircraft building sector relies on Russian components the most, as confirmed by our materials," he said in a video comment released by the FSB. He referred to materials regarding "a female Ukrainian citizen, the owner of a number of Kiev-based defense companies, put on an international wanted list, who made an attempt to set up reliable channels for the smuggling of Russian-made controlled products for the implementation of government defense contracts."

Data from the FSB showed that, as Russia conducts its special military operation, Ukrainian troops report substantial losses of Soviet-and Russian-made military hardware as well as Western-supplied weapons destroyed or disabled by the Russian Armed Forces. "These circumstances form in Ukraine an acute demand in components, special equipment and spare parts for repair and reconstruction works which involves the use of all forces and means at the disposal of security agencies for the attainment of goals of the special military operation," the FSB operative explained.