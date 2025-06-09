US’ pressure unlikely to hinder growth of Russia-India military-technical ties — envoy

NEW DELHI, June 9. /TASS/. Displeasure expressed by the United States over Russia and India’s military-technical cooperation will not hamper the development of interaction between Moscow and New Delhi in this sphere, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said, replying to a question by TASS.

Earlier, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said that India’s defense procurement purchases from Russia "rubbed the United States the wrong way" with Washington viewing Russian-Indian interaction in the military-technical sphere as "a way to kind of get under the skin of America."

"Let me say that such verbal attacks will not result in anything specific. This is a vivid example of dishonest, unfair competition. It is known that we are in the lead on the Indian arms market with our relations having shaped in this sphere long time ago and being pretty self-sufficient. Pressure which Minister Lutnick attempted to apply recently will not affect our relations in general and in the military-technical sphere in particular," the envoy said.

The diplomat noted that the Indian side had given high marks to the effectiveness of Russian S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems in service with the Indian armed forces and jointly produced BrahMos cruise missiles used during the counterterrorist Operation Sindoor. "It appears to me that this experience, and not some calls by the US, will be taken into account by the Indian side to a greater extent and will facilitate the strengthening and expansion of our defense cooperation," Alipov added.

"The Indians did not succumb to pressure by the US and acquired S-400 systems. Judging by their feedback, they are quite satisfied. This will result in a growing interest in the future. But I will not go into any details about specific talks on this matter. We are discussing with the Indians both the topic of the S-400s and many others, dozens of other areas of military-technical cooperation," the ambassador said.

As for India’s aspiration to diversify arms supplies, Alipov pointed out that Russia has nothing against it. "We are trying to comply with high standards and have always been ready for competition," he pointed out, noting also Moscow’s profound understanding of New Delhi’s pursuit to develop its own production and expand its exports. "Here, we are offering the best conditions in terms of exporting technologies and local production following very diverse models. There are dozens of such projects within the framework of our military-technical cooperation," the diplomat concluded.