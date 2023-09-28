Russia expects foreign investors to return to Russian market — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia expects that foreign investors will return to the Russian market after being pushed to leave by their own governments, according to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"We know that many foreign investors wanted to keep their projects in our country, and we noticed that they were interested in doing so. We respect their efforts and recognize the circumstances they found themselves in as a result of their own authorities' actions. Some were forced to leave Russia," he said.

"We hope that pragmatism will prevail and they will return," Mishustin added.

In addition, the Prime Minister stated that those who left the Russian market created a niche for other companies and suppliers, as well as opportunities for less-promoted brands and more motivated investors to expand or start new ventures.