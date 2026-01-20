Liquefied gas from Russia to be delivered to Armenia via Azerbaijan — Armenian ministry

YEREVAN, January 20. /TASS/. Armenia is discussing transportation of liquefied gas from Russia to Armenia by rail via Azerbaijan, spokesperson of the Armenian Economy Ministry Lilit Shaboyan told TASS.

The country imports liquefied gas from Russia and Iran, she noted, adding that the republic is currently facing the problem of importing this type of fuel.

"Certain problems have arisen in Iran due to well-known circumstances, while the issues in the Russian direction are related to Verkhny Lars. The problem will be resolved very soon as liquefied gas will start being imported to Armenia by rail. Russian liquefied gas will soon be delivered to Armenia via Azerbaijan," Shaboyan said without specifying the time of deliveries.

Earlier, a shortage of liquefied gas was recorded on the Armenian market, leading to price hikes. Armenian authorities attributed this to unfavorable conditions on the Georgian military road, resulting in the Verkhny Lars checkpoint on the Russian-Georgian border operating intermittently. As a result, disruption in liquefied gas supplies to Armenia from Russia were also registered. Rail transit was resumed after Azerbaijan decided to lift restrictions on freight traffic to Armenia. The corresponding agreements were reached in October 2025 with the participation of the governments of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. This opened the possibility of direct supplies of Russian agriculture products to Armenia by rail first since the early 1990s.