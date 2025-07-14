Average rate of 3-month deposits with top banks drops below 18% — marketplace

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The average interest rate of three-month deposits with the top twenty Russian banks declined to 17.93%, the press service of the Finuslugi financial marketplace told TASS.

This is the most beneficial average rate for the so-called short-term deposits. It was at such level in early October 2024 last time.

The average rate of the deposits for the term of six months with the largest bank declined to 17.25%, and to 16.24% for twelve-month deposits.

The study of the marketplace is based on the index of deposits calculated for deposit products with the top twenty banks by the amount of households’ money held.