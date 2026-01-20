Russia expands meat, dairy exports — PM

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia has significantly widened domestic confectionery, meat and dairy exports and the average price of a metric ton of agricultural exports gained a quarter, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the strategic session on development of foreign economic activity.

"Sales in foreign markets have expanded significantly for domestic confectionery, meat, dairy and the whole range of other products," Mishustin said. "The increase in supplies of goods with the higher added value contributed to the increase of the average price of a ton of exports by a quarter" in the agricultural sphere, he noted.

Strengthening the potential of agribusiness products will largely determine further development of the sector, he added.