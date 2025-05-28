Russian stock market closes with growing indices

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Russian stock market closed in the green on Wednesday, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 1.77% to 2,785.2 points. The RTS Index edged up by 1.79% to 1,102.21 points. The yuan moved down by 10.5 kopecks to 11.01 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index continued moving upward and closely approached 2,800 points. Almost all the blue chips were in the upside, while oil prices declined and the ruble decided once again to demonstrate its strength at the end of the fiscal period. Geopolitical hopes remain," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World commented.

According to Freedom Finance Global, the MOEX Russia Index will move within the range of 2,750 - 2,850 points.

"The fiscal period may continue influencing the currency market this week," Denis Obukhov from the Pervaya Management Company added.