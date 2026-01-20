Belarusian president expects Board of Peace to help resolve Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is hopeful that the Board of Peace for Gaza will also be able to help resolve the Ukraine conflict, according to the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo, which is close to the Belarusian leader's press service.

"Perhaps, we will also help Ukraine, bring peace closer, and influence the Ukrainian leadership. This is what appeals to me the most; it’s not that we will be able to help Gaza much. I know my capabilities and those of Belarus," he pointed out.

Earlier, Lukashenko signed a document on the country’s joining the Board of Peace for the Gaza Strip, initiated by US President Donald Trump.