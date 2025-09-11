MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The Russian army has established its first specialized UAV detachment equipped with a drone control point situated hundreds of kilometers behind the frontlines, according to the Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies (CUST) press service cited by TASS.

The CUST clarified that this rear command center for reconnaissance and strike UAVs was formed based on the Somali unit and the 24th Separate Mechanized Infantry Brigade, in collaboration with the United Russia party. These units have been supplied with Skvorets drones and Orbita hardware and software systems.

"The CUST is developing Russia's first dedicated UAV detachment capable of coordinating both reconnaissance aircraft and attack drones from a single command post located hundreds of kilometers from the battlefield. On the front, a designated soldier equipped with a drone backpack will periodically emerge from shelter, deploy the drone, press a button, and quickly return," explained CUST CEO Andrey Bezrukov.

The press service highlighted that CUST had previously tested the Orbita hardware and software complex (HSC) in conjunction with its partners, including the manufacturer of Ovod drones. The integration of Orbita with the Skvorets drone and its signal relay system maximizes operational efficiency without increasing target engagement costs. Notably, the Orbita system drastically reduces operator training time - from four weeks to just one hour - freeing personnel to focus on tactical, engineering, sapper, and other critical skills.

Orbita employs artificial intelligence and neural network algorithms to assist operators in identifying, tracking, and destroying targets even amidst heavy electronic jamming. Together, Orbita and Skvorets are set to elevate unit performance by accelerating reconnaissance, enhancing strike precision, and easing operator workload.

"This is a pioneering example of how innovation directly enhances our defenders' capabilities. It allows our soldiers to operate more efficiently and safely," stated Alexander Sidyakin, head of the Central Executive Committee of United Russia and Secretary of the CUST Supervisory Board. "We are committed to providing the front with cutting-edge solutions developed domestically and ensuring training time is used as effectively as possible."

The Autonomous Non-Commercial Organization Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies (ANO CUST) was established in February 2024 through a partnership between PJSC Bank PSB and the Non-Commercial Foundation for the Support of Patriotic Initiatives "Nasha Pravda" (Our Truth). The initiative received support from the Russian Presidential Staff, State Duma, Federation Council, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Moscow authorities, and United Russia party.