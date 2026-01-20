China’s export of passenger cars to Russia down 42% to 632,300 in 2025

BEIJING, January 20. /TASS/. Exports of passenger cars (including minibuses with up to nine seats including driver) to Russia by Chinese automakers fell by 42% to 632,300 last year, according to figures released by the General Administration of Customs of China.

According to data released, the total value of cars supplied by China to the Russian market during the reporting period amounted to $8.46 bln (a 44.3% decrease). However, Russia still ranks first by this indicator among all countries purchasing cars from China. In 2025, it was followed by the United Arab Emirates ($8.06 bln), the UK ($6.86 bln), Belgium ($6.59 bln), and Mexico ($6.34 bln).

According to the General Administration of Customs, China increased its exports of motor vehicles (including both passenger cars and other vehicles) by 30% to 8.32 mln last year. Their value amounted to $142.45 bln (passenger cars amounting to $110.41 bln).