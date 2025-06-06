MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The government led by Vladimir Zelensky exhibits the core features of a terrorist organization, head of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building Andrey Klischas wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Zelensky’s regime bears all the hallmarks of a terrorist organization, and its official designation as such is merely a matter of time," he stated.

On June 4, Putin said the already illegitimate Kiev regime was degenerating into a terrorist organization. He emphasized that amid blatant terrorist attacks targeting civilians, Kiev’s talk of a "summit with Russia" doesn’t make a lot of sense, and questioned what could be discussed with terrorists. The president noted that the latest Ukrainian strikes were intended to derail peace efforts. As Ukraine suffers heavy losses and continues to retreat along the front lines, it is attempting to instill fear in Russia through terrorist tactics, he added.

At 10:44 p.m. Moscow time (GMT +3) on May 31, a passenger train en route from Klimov to Moscow derailed on a single-track section between Pilshino and Vygonichi in the Bryansk Region. The derailment occurred after a road bridge collapsed, which Governor Alexander Bogomaz later confirmed was deliberately detonated.

At around 3 a.m. (GMT +3) on June 1, a railway bridge in the Zheleznogorsk district of the Kursk Region was also blown up, sending a train crashing onto a nearby highway. The Russian Investigative Committee categorized both events as terrorist attacks. According to the agency, 7 people were killed. In the Bryansk Region, 120 individuals sought medical assistance. In the Kursk Region, the explosion injured a train driver and his two assistants.