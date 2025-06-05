Another chance to stop bloodshed in Gaza missed at US fault — Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The United States voted against the UN Security Council resolution on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and, therefore, another opportunity to stop bloodshed in the region was missed at the fault of Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"US representatives were against it, triggering the veto right against a resolution on Israeli-Palestinian settlement for the seventh time since the start of the crisis," the ministry said. "In fact, the US side rejected its own plan for a deal between Israel and Hamas, drafted together with Egyptian and Qatari mediators."

"One more chance was missed to stop the heinous bloodshed and famine in Gaza, which already claimed the lives of approximately 55,000 Palestinians and left another 125,000 wounded," the ministry added.