{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Zelensky behind Ukrainian plot to sabotage Russian trains — Kremlin

"Clearly, such decisions cannot be made without the highest-level political leadership," Dmitry Peskov stressed

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that Vladimir Zelensky ordered the recent Ukrainian terror attacks on trains in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine had made those decisions at the political level.

"Clearly, such decisions cannot be made without the highest-level political leadership," Peskov said when asked if Zelensky might be behind those decisions.

Last weekend, the Kiev regime orchestrated terrorist attacks on railroad crossings in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. Both cases involved blowing up overpasses, resulting in trains derailing. In the Bryansk Region, seven people were killed in an accident involving a passenger train, and 120 people turned for help. In the Kursk Region, the driver and two of his assistants suffered injuries.

Tags
Foreign policy
Military operation in Ukraine
Russia strikes Ukrainian attack UAV workshops, launch sites over past day
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,400 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past day
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Battlegroup North units completed the liberation of the settlement of Kondratovka in the Sumy Region and Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Redkodub in the DPR through decisive operations
Read more
British Council obtained information about Donbass troops through Ukrainian refugees — FSB
According to the Russian Federal Security Service, the British Council's activities acquired a clearly subversive character
Read more
Hungary, Russia working on cooperation documents ahead of inter-gov’t commission meeting
"The next meeting will be held in Moscow. Working groups are making preparations for it," Gabor Nagy said
Read more
Russia became Iran’s largest foreign investor in 2024 — Ambassador in Moscow
According to the diplomat, the volume of Russian investments in gas projects on Iranian territory will amount to $8 bln
Read more
Retired French colonel questions Macron’s idea of sending troops to Ukraine
According to Jacques Hogard, the French president planned to do so in collaboration with the British, German and Polish armies, but the plan failed
Read more
Terrorist attacks in Kursk, Bryansk Regions, negotiations: Putin addresses government
The Russian president was briefed on the incidents and the negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul
Read more
Europeans were present on margins of second round of talks on Istanbul — lawmaker
"Neither the Ukrainian delegation nor its European sponsors" were ready to react to it promptly, Vladimir Chizhov said
Read more
Ukrainian forces running out of weapons in all areas, situation in Sumy difficult — deputy
According to Dmitry Razumkov, the Ukrainian authorities are living in a parallel reality and saying that "Ukrainian troops are fully supplied by the state
Read more
US expert speculates about Biden administration’s role in Kiev attack on Russian airfields
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Kiev regime had launched a terrorist attack with FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions on June 1
Read more
Trains suspended in central Russia’s Voronezh Region due to track damage
According to the report, there have been no injuries
Read more
Nearly 30 Ukrainian drones downed over three Russian regions
According to Voronezh Region governor Alexander Gusev, neither casualties nor damage were reported after the attack
Read more
What we know about aftermath of Kiev's attacks on energy sites in Kherson, Zaporozhye
Early on June 5, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky reported a new Ukrainian drone attack on the region's energy facilities
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat accuses Ukraine of acting to disrupt settlement efforts
The terrorist nature of outrageous criminal actions of the Kiev regime, Sergey Ryabkov stressed, "is obvious to everyone"
Read more
US Treasury Secretary hails launch of bilateral fund with Ukraine
On May 1, the Ukrainian government published the minerals deal with the United States
Read more
NATO’s Baltic exercises are part of preparations for military clash with Russia — diplomat
"Of course, such exercises are extremely provocative," Alexander Grushko said
Read more
Trump tells Putin he was unaware of Kiev plans to attack Russian airfields — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov said this topic was raised in the course of a telephone conversation between the two leaders
Read more
Ukrainian troops deliver targeted strike on electrical substation in Kherson Region
Genichesk, Novotroitsk, Nizhneserogozsky, and Ivanovsky districts have been left without power supplies
Read more
Illegitimate Kiev regime degenerating into terrorist organization — Putin
On May 31, a span of an automobile bridge was blown up in the Bryansk Region derailing a locomotive and cars of a passenger train
Read more
US think tank shapes course toward militarization of Europe, expert says
According to Alexander Stepanov, the CSIS recently authored a report outlining six potential scenarios for Europe's future after the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Activities of British Council declared as undesirable in Russia
The British Council has actively supported the LGBT movement, outlawed in Russia, and implements projects to steadily discredit Russia’s domestic and foreign policies, Russian prosecutors said
Read more
Invitations to NATO summits are consolation prize for Kiev, Russian legislator says
Leonid Slutsky highlighted the ambiguous status of Ukraine at the event
Read more
Ukraine to soon receive long-range weapons from joint project — German defense official
The first systems may be used by the Ukrainian military already in a several weeks, Boris Pistorius said
Read more
IN BRIEF: Russian MFA spokeswoman comments on Zelensky, transfer of bodies to Ukraine
Maria Zakharova dismissed attempts to put pressure on Russia as futile
Read more
Trump says Putin informs him of intention to respond to attack on Russian airfields
On June 1, Kiev, using drones, carried out a terrorist attack against airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, Amur Regions
Read more
Kremlin aide describes preparations for Wednesday’s phone call between Putin, Trump
"They figured out during the conversations that in the current situation - following the Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks and the second round of the Istanbul talks - it would be reasonable to arrange a phone call between the leaders," Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Russia to take into account Kiev regime’s transformation into terrorist one — Kremlin
In the late evening of May 31 and early hours of June 1, the Kiev regime carried out terrorist attacks on railway lines in the Bryansk and Kursk regions
Read more
Trump asks Senate to hold off on considering Russia sanctions bill — lawmaker
The bill in question was introduced in early April by a bipartisan group of senators
Read more
Press review: Kiev’s terrorist acts risk derailing talks as NATO expands Arctic footprint
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 4th
Read more
Zelensky's office to procrastinate in talks for fear of armed radicals — expert
Both ceasefire options proposed by Russia in their memorandum are expected to encounter resistance from Ukrainian political and military structures that benefit from ongoing hostilities - both domestically and in Europe
Read more
The British Council barred from returning to Russia — FSB
The FSB warns Russians against interacting with The British Council, as doing so entails administrative and criminal liability
Read more
Putin tells Trump about Kiev’s attempts to frustrate talks — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov pointed to "deliberate attacks against purely civilian targets, the civilian population"
Read more
Russia to take all measures to solve crime related to attacks on airfields — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that everything that must be done to resolve this crime will be done
Read more
Russian lawmakers to demand use of weapons against ‘terrorist Kiev regime’ — Duma speaker
The Russian presidential press service said earlier in a statement that last night, Kiev had tried to attack the Russian president’s Kremlin residence with drones
Read more
US refuses to guarantee air defense support to Europe after Ukraine crisis — Bloomberg
According to the sources, London and Paris remain hopeful that the United States will provide intelligence data on the situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine
Read more
Ukrainian attack leaves four cities, three districts of Zaporozhye Region without power
Emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences
Read more
Biden thought that Russia should be destroyed — Brazilian leader
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva noted that "Europe, which held a middle-ground position for some time, finally sided with Washington and now is spending billions to rearm itself"
Read more
Railroad tracks blown up in Voronezh Region before train passage — FSB
The Russian Federal Security Service specified that professional actions by the train driver and the train personnel who spotted damage to the railroad tracks and applied the emergency brake helped thwart a train crash or casualties
Read more
List of 339 Ukrainian children received by Russia’s children’s ombudsman
Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova said that her department will work in coordination with the Interior Ministry to return the children
Read more
Zaporozhye Region’s energy facilities suffer significant damage due to Ukrainian attacks
According to the report, power outages have been reported across most of the Zaporozhye Region
Read more
London declines to say whether Kiev gave it prior notice of attacks on Russian airfields
The same answer was given to a request for comments on the Russian side's demand for London and Washington to provide a clear reaction to the attacks
Read more
Russia has nothing to discuss with UK on political agenda — Russian ambassador
Andrey Kelin stressed that the United Kingdom is waging a proxy war on Russia
Read more
Kremlin suggests consulting intelligence on suspect in Ukrainian drone attack
it was reported that a suspect in last weekend’s attacks on Russian military airfields had fled to Kazakhstan
Read more
EU wants to launch preemptive strike against Russia by continuing war in Ukraine - Orban
According to the Hungarian prime minister, Brussels believes its primary objective is to "fight Russia in the East"
Read more
Dialogue between Putin, Trump important for peace, global security — Dmitriev
Direct communications between the presidents is needed to prevent disinformation and misperceptions, the chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund added
Read more
British Council conducts intelligence activities in Russia — lawmaker
Vasily Piskaryov noted that, last year, the Commission proposed putting the British Council on the list of organizations to be expelled from Russia
Read more
Chechen head says eliminates Ukraine’s manpower, equipment on Orekhovsky direction
Ramzan Kadyrov said that the enemy column was detected in a timely manner, trying to covertly change positions
Read more
Russia to respond to attacks on its airfields as military deems right — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin did indeed tell Trump about plans to respond to the attack
Read more
Rutte threatens 'devastating' response to any attack in Baltic region, other NATO areas
NATO secretary general said there is the constant threat of attacks on the alliance's critical undersea infrastructure, when it comes to the Baltic region
Read more
Russia uses Lancet loitering munition in protecting Crimea, destroying unmanned boats
Russian troops disabled a Ukrainian crewless boat Magura V7 with the help of a ZALA Lancet reconnaissance and strike system
Read more
British Council linked to special services’ activities against sovereign states — FSB
"The security service recommends partners from friendly nations to follow Moscow’s example in curbing the functioning of the Council on their soil," the FSB noted
Read more
Russia elected to UN Economic and Social Council
Ukraine and Croatia took the remaining two seats
Read more
Russian diplomat slams US vetoing UNSC draft resolution on Gaza
Vasily Nebenzya expressed hope that a conference on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement that will be held later in June will yield concrete results
Read more
Crimean bridge unaffected by Kiev’s attack, Kremlin spokesman says
According to Dmitry Peskov, the bridge is operational
Read more
US redirects anti-drone technology from Ukraine to US forces — media
This step caused concern among those who support Ukraine
Read more
Ukraine says Russian fighter jets outmatch F-16s
Yury Ignat added that Russia has powerful air defenses, which work in tandem with aviation
Read more
Putin, Trump discuss India-Pakistan conflict — Kremlin
According to Yury Ushakov, the presidents also touched upon the Middle East developments
Read more
Putin, Trump discuss restoration of bilateral cooperation — Kremlin aide
The topic of the prisoners swamp between the two countries was not covered this time
Read more
Kremlin mum on what Putin told Trump about retaliation for Ukrainian airfield strikes
As Yury Ushakov noted, Donald Trump emphasized that "the American side had not been informed about this in advance by the Ukrainian relevant authorities"
Read more
Georgian opposition receives directives from abroad, premier says
Irakli Kobakhidze noted that there is an advantage to this as, thanks to the instructions from foreign countries, the Georgian opposition is acting in a completely self-destructive way
Read more
Press review: West’s reaction to attacks in Russia and new Moscow-Kiev talks confirmed
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 2nd
Read more
US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on Gaza ceasefire
The United States was the sole member to oppose the resolution
Read more
US starts efforts to oust Zelensky, ex-Ukrainian PM believes
Nikolay Azarov noted the arrival of about 100 American auditors in Kiev to oversee the spending of funds allocated by Washington
Read more
Common Christian ground conducive to achieving peace — Pope to Putin
The pontiff also conveyed his gratitude to Patriarch Kirill for his good wishes he conveyed to Leo XIV at the beginning of his pontificate
Read more
Russia demands immediate US, UK reaction to recent Ukrainian attacks — senior diplomat
"We demand that both London and Washington respond in a manner that stops this recent round of escalation of tensions," Sergey Ryabkov stated
Read more
Pope tells Putin dialogue essential to achieve peace in Ukraine
"The Pope made an appeal for Russia to take a gesture that would favor peace, emphasizing the importance of dialogue to create positive contacts between the parties and seek solutions to the conflict," the Holy See noted
Read more
Russia’s top security official arrives in Pyongyang, scheduled to meet with Kim Jong Un
This is his second visit to Pyongyang in less than three months
Read more
Trump slams use of Biden’s autopen as one of biggest scandals in American history
According to the US Congress, four White House officials were identified to have used an autopen to sign documents on Biden’s behalf
Read more
Kremlin confirms Putin, Trump talked over phone
This was their fourth conversation since the beginning of the year
Read more
Press review: Putin discusses Ukraine with Trump and Pope as Pakistan seeks Russia’s help
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 5th
Read more
UK’s arms arsenals practically emptied after supplies to Ukraine — ambassador
According to Andrey Kelin, the British are not very much interested in the foreign policy agenda
Read more
Lavrov says Zelensky made gross mistake by refusing to hold 2-3 day ceasefire
Russia and Ukraine was held a second round of their direct talks in Istanbul on June 2
Read more
Trump bans entry for citizens of 12 countries from Monday
The restrictions will cover certain types of visas for citizens of each of these countries
Read more
Russian, US presidents discuss international issues — Kremlin aide
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump also focused on "somewhat stalled situation in talks between the US and Iran on the Iranian nuclear program"
Read more
North Korea rights capsized destroyer, Seoul says
Additional repair efforts are believed to be in progress
Read more
Russian troops breach Ukrainian defenses near Redkodub in Donetsk region — military expert
The Ukrainian military did not expect such a swift advance by Russian forces and did not properly prepare the second and third defensive lines, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
EU to spend 335 bln euro from Recovery and Resilience Facility on defense — media
According to the Politico newspaper, The European Commission has set the deadline for the implementation of this program until August 2026
Read more
Russia to repair aircraft damaged after Ukraine’s June 1 attack — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov refuted the Kiev regime’s statements about the attack’s aftermath
Read more
Putin expected to visit Tehran soon, says Iranian ambassador to Russia
"Relations between the two countries have now reached the level of a strategic partnership," Kazem Jalali said
Read more
Poland discovers abandoned air defense systems on Ukrainian border — media
According to the report, the systems did not belong to Poland or its army
Read more
Several groups of Ukrainian soldiers surrender in DPR
Currently, the Ukrainian prisoners of war are in a safe location, receiving necessary aid
Read more
Trump reports holding phone talk with Putin
The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes, the US leader said
Read more
Russian, Indonesian naval crews hold joint maneuvers in Java Sea
The Russian sailors took part in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Russian-Indonesian diplomatic relations
Read more
Putin, Trump agree to maintain contact — Kremlin aide
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held their previous phone call on May 19, after the first round of the Istanbul talks between Russia and Ukraine
Read more
Protest lodged with Japanese embassy over irresponsible firing practice near Russia
The Foreign Ministry noted that the firing practice involving a patrol boat of the Japan Coast Guard took place on May 23 in the open sea 18.5 km northeast of Cape Shiretoko without prior notification to foreign ships and vessels
Read more
British Council's operations target regime shift in Russia — senior prosecutor
Alexey Zhafyarov recalled that the British Council positions itself as an independent organization, yet its activities are controlled by the UK Parliament
Read more
Putin says Ukraine’s latest attacks aim to disrupt talks
"The attack deliberately targeted civilian population", Russian president said
Read more
Russia’s neutrality demand tied to history of Ukraine’s recognition in 1991 — lawmaker
Ukraine’s 1990 Declaration of Sovereignty, which laid much of the groundwork for its future constitution, explicitly emphasized the country’s neutral status
Read more
Putin draws Pope's attention to escalation of conflict by Kiev
The Russian president "emphasized that the deliberate and targeted strike on civilians carried out recently by the Ukrainian side clearly qualifies as terrorism in accordance with international law," the Kremlin noted
Read more
Putin, new Pope agree to continue communication — Kremlin
Russian president also expressed hope that the Holy See would more effectively encourage religious freedom in Ukraine
Read more
EU may fall apart — prominent economist
Jeffrey Sachs suggested that the EU might even expel or strip Hungary of its voting right because of Budapest's honesty in saying that "the war in Ukraine should stop and the EU should stop being warmongers"
Read more
EU wants to sanction Russia concurrently with United States — EC President
The EU is currently preparing its eighteenth package of anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
Kim reassures Russia’s Security Council chief of Pyongyang’s support on Ukraine
DPRK leader expressed expectation and conviction that Russia would defend national sovereignty
Read more
Kiev plans to launch production of weapons for its army abroad
The project will be financed by Western participants in the initiative
Read more
IN BRIEF: Putin, Trump hold phone talks to discuss Ukraine, cooperation
Russian president gave a detailed account of the outcome of the talks that Moscow and Kiev held in Turkey and his assessment of the terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime
Read more
Putin told Trump talks with Ukraine in Turkey were useful, Kremlin aide says
According to Yury Ushakov, the presidents spoke in detail about the content of the talks, their outcome
Read more
Lavrov describes talks with Ukraine in Turkey as important, useful
According to the Russian foreign minister, both rounds of the talks yielded "concrete results"
Read more
Putin, Trump started talk with situation around Ukraine — Kremlin aide
The second round of the resumed direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on June 2
Read more
Poland's capacity to deliver arms to Ukraine heavily constrained — paper
According to Head of the country’s intelligence agency Dariusz Lukowski, Poland supplied weapons and military equipment worth about €5 billion to Ukraine
Read more
Putin briefs Leo XIV on humanitarian agreements with Kiev reached in Istanbul
The president "emphasized that the Russian side is taking all possible measures to reunite all children with their families"
Read more
Russian assault teams eliminate Ukrainian militants in Redkodub, hoist national flags
Units of Russia’s Battlegroup West continue steadily advancing, pushing the enemy out of populated areas and fortified positions, driving it back, seizing war trophies and taking Ukrainian soldiers as captives
Read more