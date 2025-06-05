MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that Vladimir Zelensky ordered the recent Ukrainian terror attacks on trains in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine had made those decisions at the political level.

"Clearly, such decisions cannot be made without the highest-level political leadership," Peskov said when asked if Zelensky might be behind those decisions.

Last weekend, the Kiev regime orchestrated terrorist attacks on railroad crossings in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. Both cases involved blowing up overpasses, resulting in trains derailing. In the Bryansk Region, seven people were killed in an accident involving a passenger train, and 120 people turned for help. In the Kursk Region, the driver and two of his assistants suffered injuries.