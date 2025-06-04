Russia demands immediate US, UK reaction to recent Ukrainian attacks — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia demands a clear reaction from the US and the UK to the Ukrainian attack on Russian airfields in order to prevent further escalation, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We demand that both London and Washington respond in a manner that stops this recent round of escalation of tensions," Ryabkov said at a TASS conference ahead of the 11th Primakov Readings forum when asked about Ukrainian attacks on Russian airfields and railway infrastructure.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Kiev regime had launched a terrorist attack with FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions on June 1. Attacks on the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions were successfully repelled. Several aircraft caught fire due to the strikes, but the blazes were quickly put out. The ministry also confirmed that there were no casualties among servicemen or civilians and that several suspects were detained.