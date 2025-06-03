Russian troops liberate Andreyevka community in Sumy Region over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Andreyevka in the Sumy Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Andreyevka in the Sumy Region through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian radio-electronic enterprise over past day

Russian forces struck a Ukrainian radio-electronic enterprise, enemy manpower and mercenaries in more than 140 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a radio-electronic enterprise, workshops for the production of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, the sites for their launch and storage and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,485 troops in all frontline areas over past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,485 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past day, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 230 troops and eight armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 220 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West, over 250 troops and eight armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South, roughly 535 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center, over 175 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 75 troops and five electronic warfare and surveillance stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novaya Sech, Yunakovka, Korchakovka, Iskriskovshchina and Sadki in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk and Petrovka in the Kharkov Region, Volchiy Yar, Yampol and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles and four artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 250 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Serebryanka, Nikiforovka, Pazeno and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 250 personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 535 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 535 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Novonikolayevka, Novoekonomicheskoye, Yablonovka, Novotoretskoye, Alekseyevka, Petrovskoye and Poltavka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 535 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and six artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

‘Battlegroup East units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Tolstoy and Poddubnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Malinovka and Poltavka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 175 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 75 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 75 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy electronic warfare and surveillance stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Chervonaya Krinitsa, Kamenskoye and Stepovoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 75 personnel, 13 motor vehicles and five electronic warfare and surveillance stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses down 199 Ukrainian UAVs, four JDAM smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 199 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four American-made JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down four JDAM guided aerial bombs and two rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture, and also 199 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 61,207 unmanned aerial vehicles, 609 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,729 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,565 multiple rocket launchers, 25,636 field artillery guns and mortars and 36,400 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.