DONETSK, June 3. /TASS/. Russian servicemen launched a strike with FAB-1500 bombs on Ukrainian troops in the Komar settlement in the south Donetsk area, Russian security services told TASS.

"[Russian servicemen] launched FAB-1500 bombs on Ukraine’s 152nd [jaeger brigade] in Komar. Twenty people were killed and ten were injured," the source said.

Earlier, the Russian security services told TASS that the Ukrainian military had redeployed this brigade to the area as a reserve. The main task of the enemy is to hold the remaining lines on this section of the front under its control.