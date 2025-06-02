Russia, Ukraine focus on exchanged, results to be announced officially — source

ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. Issues of exchanges were the focus on today’s talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul, the results will be announced officially, a source told TASS.

"They discussed exchanges in detail. The results will be announced later," the source said.

The second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks kicked off at Ciragan Palace in Istanbul at around 2:43 p.m. local time (11:43 a.m. GMT) and ended at 3:57 p.m. (12:57 p.m.)

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed on May 16 at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative after a more than three-year pause.