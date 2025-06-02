Russia sees threats from NATO, ready to rebuff any aggression — lawmaker

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia hears and sees threats from NATO, including from the United Kingdom, and is fully ready to repel any attacks or escalation against it, a senior Russian lawmaker said, commenting on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s remarks that his country was getting ready for a potential war and increasing its defense spending.

"Our military doctrine is defensive. Everything is built on this principle. We hear and see the threats and are ready to repel any aggression or escalation aimed against us," Alexey Chepa, first deputy chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, told TASS.

When asked what kind of a war the United Kingdom is getting ready for, he noted that NATO had a history of treating Russia like the enemy. According to the lawmaker, the West is demonizing Russia in a bid to "justify its spending, pursuing a policy of Russophobia and war."

He stressed that enhanced military buildup in the United Kingdom would fuel tensions worldwide, not just in Europe. "Europe cannot be separated from the rest of the world. Everything is interconnected. And the United Kingdom is a nuclear country," Chepa explained.