Russian delegation sets off for Istanbul talks — TASS source

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation has set off for Istanbul where it will take part in the talks with Ukraine on June 2, a source told TASS.

"The negotiating team has left for Istanbul," the source said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced earlier that the second round of the Istanbul talks with Ukraine was set for June 2. The top diplomat said that the Russian delegation’s head, Vladimir Medinsky, would deliver Moscow’s memorandum on all aspects of overcoming the underlying causes of the crisis over to Ukraine.

According to Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Kiev is not "against" meeting with the Russian side, but first it wants Moscow to share its memorandum. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov slammed this demand as counterproductive, adding that the most essential thing now is to continue the process of direct talks.

The previous round of talks was held on May 16, resulting in agreements on a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap and an exchange of documents on a potential ceasefire.