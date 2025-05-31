MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. France is following the path of increasing pressure on Russia instead of seeking a peaceful solution, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"France is not following the path of peace. France is following the path of increasing pressure on Russia. France still hopes that pressure can force Russia to do something," he told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin.

According to Peskov, this shows a clear lack of understanding of Russia’s nature.

"One can only regret that the head of the French state does not understand where things actually stand," the Russian presidential spokesman added.