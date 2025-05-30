No talk of Turkish or other mediation in negotiations between Russia, Ukraine — Zakharova

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. There is no talk of mediation by Turkey or any other country in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Of course, we are deeply grateful to our Turkish friends for their hospitality and for creating the necessary comfortable working conditions as hosts of the negotiation platform. However, there is no talk of Turkish or any other mediation," the diplomat noted.

According to Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry has seen reports about the statements of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

"As far as we understand, he advocated a more flexible approach by the Russian side in the context of the upcoming negotiations, otherwise Russia may find itself at a disadvantage. The remarks of [the US Special Envoy for Ukraine] Keith Kellogg on the possibility of official representatives of the mentioned countries (US, Great Britain, Germany and France - TASS) for some four-sided discussions about the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations were also recorded," she continued.

Zakharova said that the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was supported by US President Donald Trump, provides for the launch of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in a bilateral format. Such negotiations were resumed after a three-year break in Istanbul on May 16.

"We confirm that the Russian delegation headed by Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky will be in Istanbul on June 2 to hold the second round of the aforementioned talks. It will come with a draft memorandum and other proposals for a ceasefire," the diplomat said.

As for Kellogg’s comment, Zakharova continued, Russia, as a democratic state governed by the rule of law, respects the universal principle of human rights - freedom of movement.

"Everyone can travel wherever they want. However, we do not see a connection between the movements of representatives of these four states and the bilateral Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul," she concluded.

Direct negotiations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov scheduled the second round of talks with Ukraine in Istanbul for June 2. He said that the head of the delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, had handed over to Ukraine a memorandum on all aspects of overcoming the root causes of the crisis. The previous round of negotiations took place on May 16 and ended with agreements on the exchange of prisoners of war under a "1,000 for 1,000" formula and the presentation of a vision of a possible future ceasefire. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the meeting.