What is known about preparations for second round of Russia-Ukraine talks

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia is ready to present a memorandum on all aspects of overcoming the underlying causes of the Ukraine crisis in Istanbul on June 2. Ukraine has not yet given a clear response on its plans to participate in the meeting. Meanwhile, US Special Presidential Envoy Keith Kellogg said that US, German, French and British officials would be in Istanbul on Monday.

TASS has gathered the key information about preparations for the second round of the newly resumed bilateral talks between Moscow and Kiev.

On upcoming round of Russia-Ukraine talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier announced the second round of the Istanbul talks with Ukraine, set for June 2. Lavrov’s statement, published after his phone call with top Turkish diplomat Hakan Fidan, said that "as agreed, Russia promptly developed a memorandum on the issue." Moscow is ready to present the document in the second round of the newly resumed direct negotiations. In his statement, Lavrov expressed hope that "all those who are genuinely - not just in words - interested in the success of the peace process, will welcome its second round."

Russia’s delegation to the second round of the Istanbul talks will be the same as in the first round, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Consultations regarding upcoming meeting

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, head of Kiev’s delegation to the talks, stated that Kiev "doesn’t mind" meeting with Russia but expected Moscow to send its memorandum to Ukraine in advance. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Ukraine’s demand for "the immediate handover of the memorandum" as unhelpful. He stressed that the main goal currently was to continue the process of direct negotiations. Peskov pointed out that Ukraine had yet to agree to the date proposed by Russia: "As far as I know, there has been no response yet."

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told reporters accompanying him on the train to Ukraine on May 29 that "the initiative to hold talks in Istanbul on June 2 is important, and Russia is waiting for a response from Ukraine."

Positions of sides and mediation efforts

The Kremlin so far has no plans to specify its conditions for a ceasefire with Ukraine and reveal whether these terms will be included in Russia’s draft memorandum. Peskov noted that "talks must always be held behind closed doors rather than in public."

On his way to Ukraine, Fidan told reporters that during his official visit to Russia, he had conveyed Turkey’s views of the pragmatic parameters for a ceasefire to President Vladimir Putin, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergey Naryshkin. Fidan pointed to the difference in Russian and Ukrainian requirements for a potential ceasefire, which needed to be harmonized.

According to the Turkish foreign minister, Ankara’s diplomatic efforts on Ukraine included communication with Moscow, Kiev, Washington and Europe.

Threats targeting Russian delegation’s head

On May 28, news came that Vladimir Medinsky’s family was receiving threats from Ukrainian nationalists. Information about the Russian presidential aide and his family members was published on the notorious Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) website, which contains the list of "Ukraine’s enemies."

On May 29, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin handed down instructions to launch a criminal investigation into threats against Medinsky.