US actions in Middle East hinder creation of Palestinian state — top Russian diplomat

PERM, May 29. /TASS/. The collective West has basically brought the strategically important Middle Eastern region to the brink of destabilization, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the opening of a plenary session of international socio-political hearings on the issues of shaping a single equitable security and cooperation system in Eurasia.

The top Russian diplomat added that Washington unequivocally supports the Israeli side, thus eliminating the possibility of creating a Palestinian state by its actions in the region.

"If we look at Eurasia’s south then, certainly, we see a tragic situation unfolding in the Middle East. This strategically important region has been brought by the West to the brink of destabilization," Lavrov pointed out. "The United States, despite glimpses of criticism at times, unequivocally supports Israel’s actions, essentially, on eliminating all prospects and hopes for the creation of a Palestinian state, in spite of the UN decisions made back in 1948 which provided for the interrelated creation of both Israel and Palestine," he explained.

The Russian foreign minister reiterated that during the year since the armed supporters of the Palestine-based Hamas movement infiltrated Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, sharply exacerbating the situation in the region, about 45,000 Palestinian civilians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, which is "one and half times more than the number of civilian casualties on both sides during the ten years of the Ukraine conflict from 2014 to 2024," he emphasized. "What is going on in the Gaza Strip defies comprehension, defies description and we, together with our Arab friends and with the overwhelming majority of other countries insist that the bloodshed stop," the Russian foreign minister stressed.