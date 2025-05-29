Moscow genuinely interested in revival of Russia-India-China troika format — Lavrov

PERM, May 29. /TASS/. Moscow is genuinely interested in the relaunch of operation within the framework of the Russia-India-China (RIC) format, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"I would like to confirm our genuine interest in the earliest resumption of the work within the format of troika - Russia, India, China - which was established many years ago on the initiative of [Russian International Affairs Council, RIAC] Yevgeny Primakov, and which has organized meetings more than 20 times at the ministerial level since then, not only at the level of foreign policy chiefs, but also the heads of other economic, trade and financial agencies of three countries," Lavrov said in his opening speech at the plenary session of the international public and political conference on forming a single and equitable system of security and cooperation in Eurasia.

"As of today, as I comprehend, an understanding has been reached between India and China on how to ease the situation on the border, and it seems to me that the time has come for the revival of this RIC troika," Lavrov stressed.

Russia’s top diplomat added that NATO is blatantly trying to lure India into anti-China intrigues.

"I have no doubts whatsoever that our Indian friends, and I say this based on confidential conversations with them, obviously see this trend that can be actually deemed as a large provocation," Lavrov added.