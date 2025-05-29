Serbia’s stabilizing situation boosts cooperation with Russia — top security official

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The stabilization of the situation in Serbia paves the way for further strengthening of Belgrade’s cooperation with Moscow, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said on Thursday.

"Recent events have naturally evoked concern here and among our friends. I hope that the situation has now returned to stability and Serbia can keep making progress in building cooperation with all its neighbors and, of course, continue its interaction with Russia," Shoigu said at a meeting with Aleksandar Vulin, the former Serbian deputy prime minister and senator of the Republika Srpska (one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina).

The two countries "have many things in common, including a shared history," the Russian Security Council secretary noted. "We thank the Serbian delegation for participating in Moscow celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War. This speaks volumes, it shows that Belgrade knows and remembers, and that it will never forget," Shoigu said.

Shoigu and Vulin are holding talks on the sidelines of the international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues. At the beginning of the talks, the Russian Security Council secretary greeted the guest in Serbian.