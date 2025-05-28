Russia’s UN envoy says Israel continues siege of Gaza, although not as tight as before

UNITED NATIONS, May 28. /TASS/. Israel in effect continues the siege of Gaza, even though it did grant some concessions, said Russia's envoy to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya.

"The humanitarian blockade of Gaza imposed by Israel on March 2 is causing untold suffering to the Palestinian population and the hostages that remain in captivity. Despite some minor concessions by the Israeli side, which last week resulted in permits for the entry of 400 truckloads of aid, the blockade is in effect continuing, as the allowed aid is just a drop in the ocean, given the overwhelming needs," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

Nebenzya mentioned that before the siege at least 600 truckloads were required every day to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"Now the situation is much more catastrophic: Food is running out, most of the stocks of medicines and medical supplies have run out. There is an acute shortage of fuel to enable the operation of basic infrastructure. People are in despair," he said.

According to Nebenzya, humanitarian organizations working in the enclave "unanimously declare their readiness and, most importantly, their ability to provide the residents of Gaza with all basic goods and services as soon as Israel lifts the blockade and refuses to raise new hurdles to the delivery and distribution of aid."

Earlier in May, Israel announced that it would allow a base-level amount of food into the Gaza Strip to prevent famine. According to the office of Jewish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "on the recommendation of the Israel Defense Forces and due to the operational need to expand intensive fighting to defeat Hamas, Israel will provide the population with a base-level amount of food to prevent a hunger crisis in the Gaza Strip." On May 18, the Israeli military announced the start of combat operations in the northern and southern parts of the enclave as part of the large-scale Operation Gideon's Chariots.