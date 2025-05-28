Germany directly engages in war with Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia will examine the details on Germany lifting restrictions on the range of missiles for Ukraine, but at this point, it views Berlin as a direct participant in the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a commentary to VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"If I got it right, [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz said at a press conference that he means to fund the production of missiles of any range in Ukraine. Supplying German missiles is allegedly out of the question. We must delve a little deeper into that," Lavrov noted. "Both of them are inflaming tensions and supporting the war. Germany is now directly engaging into this war," the foreign minister added.

According to Lavrov, German tanks "are mostly burning, not rolling." "Therefore, Berlin's direct involvement in the war is already obvious," he pointed out.

"Germany is sliding down the same slippery slope it has already treaded a couple of times just this past century — down to its collapse. I hope that responsible politicians in this country will make the right conclusions and stop the madness," the Russian foreign minister concluded.