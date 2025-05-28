Most Arab countries agree to participate in summit in Moscow in October — Putin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Arab countries have largely agreed to participate in the summit with Russia, which is planned for Moscow in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Chairman of the Presidential Governing Council of Yemen Rashad Mohammed al-Alimi.

"I would like to inform you that we are planning to hold a summit of Russia and the Arab world in Moscow in October of this year. We hope for your personal participation. The overwhelming majority of our friends in the Arab world have given their consent," Putin said.

"The work on preparing this summit is proceeding steadily, and we hope that this will benefit the development of relations with our friends in the Arab world," the head of state concluded.

The Russian President invited all the leaders of the League of Arab States to the summit, which is scheduled for October 15. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the event will become an additional incentive for strengthening cooperation and strategic partnership between Russia and the Arab world.