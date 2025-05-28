West pushing own venues for negotiations between Russia, Ukraine via media — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Increasingly frequent press reports about possible direct talks between Russia and Ukraine taking place in the West - in the Vatican or Switzerland - are part of a concerted effort to force these venues on the warring sides, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to him, the push for Western venues through the press is directly linked to "the desire to impose Western platforms."

Western media outlets have been speculating about potential venues for future Russia-Ukraine negotiations at various levels.

A recent statement by the new Pope, Leo XIV, calling for dialogue to be conducted "eye to eye," has been interpreted as an offer for the Vatican to host talks. Vladimir Zelensky has identified Switzerland as a "neutral country" and one of the preferred locations.

Russia said that the location should be mutually agreed upon by both sides. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the Catholic Vatican is "not an elegant" location for negotiations between the two Orthodox states. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Switzerland, by imposing sanctions against Moscow, had ceased to be a neutral country.