Russia, North Korea continue cooperation amid complicated world situation — Shoigu

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Moscow and Pyongyang are working to continue their cooperation amid complicated international conditions, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting with North Korean State Security Minister Ri Chang Dae.

"The trusting relations established between the leaders of Russia and North Korea reflect the mutual desire of our countries and peoples to expand our cooperation further in a difficult international environment. These relations give impetus to the development of bilateral political dialogue and cooperation in practical areas," Shoigu said.

The Russian security official thanked Ri Chang Dae for participating in the 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues in Moscow. Shoigu admitted that he "warmly recalls" the trip to Pyongyang in March. "As is tradition, we received a warm welcome at the highest level. I am grateful to my North Korean friends for organizing a meeting with Chairman of State Affairs Comrade Kim Jong Un on such short notice," the security official said.