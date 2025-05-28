Relations between Russia, ASEAN of strategic nature — official

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The relations between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have become strategic, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at consultations of high representatives of Russia and ASEAN states within the framework of the 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

"Next year will mark 35 years of relations between Russia and ASEAN. During this period they have become truly comprehensive and strategic," he said.

"We know that last month the first meeting of national security advisers of the ten countries was successfully held. We are convinced that the launch of this mechanism will enable us to give new qualities to our dialogue as well. Traditionally, today we will discuss issues of maintaining strategic stability, regional security, as well as prospects for boosting cooperation in combating new challenges and threats," Shoigu added.