EU tries to bring Hungary in line by potentially stripping it of voting rights — senator

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. If the European Union decides to strip Hungary of its voting rights in the alliance, it will show that authoritarianism has taken hold of the EU, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said in a commentary to the Zvezda TV channel.

The senator recalled that the Treaty on European Union does indeed contain an article that allows for suspending the voting rights of a member state in the EU Council if that state "departs from the values of the European Union and violates the principle of the rule of law."

"From my point of view, there is no reason to make such claims against Hungary," Kosachev said.

"The rule of law is fully observed there. On the contrary, Hungary is raising the issue of maintaining the rule of law throughout the European Union. As for values, again, from my point of view, if some European values are betrayed, they are not betrayed by Hungary, but by other members of the European Union," he said.

He drew attention to the fact that the European Union has been moving towards a top-down authoritarian approach recently.

"And if Hungary is punished today, it will be them cracking the whip again, and in no way a show of commitment to some common European values," Kosachev stressed.

For the European Union itself, the decision to deprive Hungary of its right to vote could be disastrous, the senator noted.

Earlier, the EU Council held its eighth hearing since 2018 to consider the issue of depriving Hungary of its voting rights in the European Union. Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs Janos Boka drew attention to the fact that these hearings are designed to exert political pressure on the country's government by those who disagree with its position on major important international issues. According to him, this procedure "has always been nothing more than a source of political frenzy.".