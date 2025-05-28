Putin-Zelensky meeting possible, but as result of Moscow-Kiev talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. A personal meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of the Kiev regime Vladimir Zelensky is possible, but it should be the outcome of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev on various issues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a TASS question.

According to the spokesman, "there are no changes in the position on the principal possibility of such a meeting."

"However, such a meeting should be the result of specific agreements between the two delegations," Peskov emphasized.