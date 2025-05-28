Russia's top prosecutor notes planned cooperation with Laos in combating terrorism

VIENTIANE /Laos/, May 28. /TASS/. Russian prosecutor general Igor Krasnov has met the president of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and told him about the goals of the Russian delegation’s visit to the country.

"The delegation that I head has arrived in Vientiane with the aim of deepening bilateral contacts in the law enforcement field. Among prior areas of cooperation are issues of combating transnational organized crime, including in the digital environment, terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking, corruption, and money laundering," Krasnov said.

He expressed confidence that relevant authorities of the two countries will be able to reach agreements for strengthening cooperation on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

In turn, the Laotian president called the visit of the Russian prosecutor general "remarkable" and stressed that the two countries have many areas where cooperation may be deepened.