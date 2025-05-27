Europe sabotaging Russia-US-Turkey-led peace efforts in Ukraine — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. European countries are sabotaging the efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine undertaken by Russia, the United States, Turkey, and several other nations, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.

Commenting on the upcoming UN Security Council meetings on Ukraine requested by Kiev’s European sponsors and Russia, he said that he is sure that the Europeans will focus on Russia’s drone and missile strikes, sweeping Ukraine’s strikes on Russia, meanwhile, under the rug.

"In this way, European countries are sabotaging the efforts made by Russia, the United States, Turkey and other countries toward peace in Ukraine. And we have requested a meeting not to let this happen. We will recall in detail everything the Kiev regime’s European sponsors are doing to derail the peace settlement," he said in an interview with the Zvezda television channel.

According to the Russian diplomat, the Russian side will raise topics that may make the Europeans a bit uncomfortable. "We will expose their hypocrisy in the Ukraine peace process. And, naturally, their task now is to earn, so to speak, [US President Donald] Trump’s sympathy, to bring him back over to Europe and Ukraine’s side, to make him believe that Russia allegedly doesn’t want peace. Despite all the facts that point to the contrary. So, we have requested a meeting not to let them do this. And we will highlight all these topics that are so sensitive for the Europeans," he emphasized.

Earlier, Russia requested a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the threat emanating from European countries, which have been seeking to hinder efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict. The meeting is expected to be held on May 30.