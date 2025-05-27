MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian lawmaker Natalia Nikonorova condemned Ukraine for striking civilian facilities across Russia, saying Moscow only targets military installations and defense industry plants as it defends its interests.

"The facts about the shelling of Russian regions by the enemy speak for themselves: They put a spotlight on the differences in the approach to warfighting. Russia defends its interests and aims to prevent civilian casualties as it carries out pinpoint strikes on Ukrainian defense-industry sites. Whereas the Kiev regime chooses the merciless path of destruction and chaos, targeting civilian sites and terrorizing civilians: the elderly, women and children," she said.

According to Nikonorova, a member of the Federation Council's Committee for International Affairs, Donbass residents have been feeling the cruelty of Kiev forces since 2014.

"Much to our regret, the history of our region keeps the memory of the terrible days for the republic, when Ukrainian armed formations carried out massive shelling of civilian sites. For example, on March 14, 2022, there was a Tochka-U missile strike on the center of Donetsk, which killed 22 people and injured 33 others," she said.

"Such criminal actions of our opponents contradict the universally recognized principles of international law that are enshrined, in particular, in the provisions of the UN Charter, the Geneva Conventions and their protocols," she went on to say.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, there has been a severalfold increase in the number of Ukrainian attacks with drones and West-provided missiles on civilian facilities inside Russian territory. The Russian Armed Forces responded to the massive Ukrainian drone attacks by striking exclusively Ukrainian military facilities and defense industry plants, the ministry said.