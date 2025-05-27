MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have killed over 13,000 civilians and injured more than 37,000 since 2014, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, said.

"Since 2014, more than 37,000 civilians have been injured and 13,000 killed. About 1,800 children have been injured, and about 400 killed. If we take the figures from February 2022, that is, since the start of Russia's special military operation, 7,000 people have been killed and over 16,000 injured. These are only civilians," the diplomat said during a panel discussion on the sidelines of the 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

The diplomat added that the Ukrainian military had fired more than 270,000 munitions at civilian facilities. Miroshnik also compared Ukraine to an aggressive cancerous tumor that can only grow with Western support.

"Ultimately, the conflict in Ukraine is an aggressive cancerous tumor provoked by Westerners that can only exist due to external support, management, and supply of ammunition and finances. However, if the support continues, it may simply develop into a global crisis. If it stops, then these actions will stop as well," the diplomat emphasized.

Miroshnik pointed out that Ukraine had previously been transformed from a large European state into a "kamikaze state," and the extreme right-wing ideology of Nazism was reanimated there to bring this country's internal agenda to the necessary characteristics.

"Using Ukraine as an example, a mechanism has been developed to transform a state into a kamikaze one that will be used in the interests of another major player. Therefore, the principle of indivisibility of international security was simply ignored in this particular case. If these actions are not strictly assessed, I do not know what country's territory and example will be used for a similar developed and tested technology," the diplomat concluded.