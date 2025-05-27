LUGANSK, May 27. /TASS/. The Russian military must establish a comprehensive buffer zone not only along the border of the Kursk Region but also extending to the Lugansk and Donetsk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. This strategic move aims to mitigate the frequency and severity of Ukrainian military strikes on border settlements within these areas, according to military analyst Andrey Marochko.

"We are working to create a buffer zone beyond just the Sumy Region," Marochko explained. "It is essential to establish such zones near the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, because Ukrainian militants frequently shell border communities. The skies over the LPR frontline are filled with UAVs; their numbers are staggering. For Ukrainian drone operators, there is no distinction between targeting civilians or soldiers - the primary goal is to strike anyone perceived as an obstacle to Moscow’s interests," he said during an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

Marochko also pointed out that Russian forces have recently advanced to the junction of the Dnepropetrovsk and Donetsk regions as part of their ongoing efforts to liberate the DPR territory. He indicated that additional advances into the Dnepropetrovsk Region could be possible if military commanders decide to authorize such operations.

On May 22, during a government meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed plans to establish a buffer zone along the Ukrainian border, stating that the decision had already been made. According to Putin, the Russian Armed Forces are actively working to implement this strategic objective.