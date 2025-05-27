German chancellor’s statements threaten tenuous Ukraine peace process — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Ukraine peace process is in its early stages and is still very tenuous, making German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s statements about lifting long-range weapons restrictions on Kiev especially perilous, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov pointed out that the German chancellor "confused everyone, and maybe was confused himself," as government officials had said the exact opposite the day before. "But, as you see, he persists and insists that such a decision has indeed been made and that Ukraine has been given permission to carry out attacks deep inside Russia with long-range missiles," the spokesman said.

"If this is true, then it is an extremely dangerous decision. It moves us several steps closer to direct confrontation and, of course, runs counter to the tenuous peace settlement efforts that have just begun," he emphasized.

Peskov added that instead of creating "uncertainty" for Russia, as it is trying to do, it will only create uncertainty for itself. "This uncertainty will become a burden for them. Let’s see if they can cope with it," the spokesman noted.

Earlier, Merz said that Germany and its allies, France and the United Kingdom, had allowed Ukraine to use their long-range missiles to attack deep within Russian territory.