Russia-China ties too strong to fall victim to external political pressure — Shoigu

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu believes that the rock-solid nature of relations between Moscow and Beijing protects them from falling prey to external political pressure.

"The ties between Russia and China are on solid ground, have intrinsic value, and possess the resilience to withstand external pressure. They cannot be sacrificed for fleeting political expediency," Shoigu said at Russian-Chinese consultations on public safety, justice and order. The Chinese delegation is led by Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of China’s Communist Party and the secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission.

"Not being a military-political alliance, Sino-Russian relations go beyond this framework of interstate relations," Shoigu emphasized.

He highlighted "close bilateral political contacts, above all, at the highest level." "The trusting dialogue between the leaders of the two countries plays a central guiding role in promoting the full range of bilateral ties," Shoigu believes. "We are considering the task of expanding cooperation between special services, law enforcement and supervisory bodies as one of the most important elements of implementing agreements reached at the top level," the Russian Security Council secretary noted.