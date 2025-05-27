Europe continues to indirectly participate in war against Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Europe continues supplying arms to Kiev, thus indirectly participating in the war against Russia, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing.

The day before, the Dutch Defense Ministry announced that a new batch of F-16 fighter jets had been sent to Kiev. In addition, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that there were no longer any restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Kiev by Berlin and its allies. At the briefing, Peskov was asked whether this creates additional risks for the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"We see that Europe is indirectly taking part: arms deliveries continue. This is indirect participation in the war against Russia. We are all witnessing ongoing discussions about the possibility of the appearance of 'European contingents,'" the Kremlin spokesman said.

"Of course, the Europeans’ behavior in no way contributes to a peace settlement," Peskov pointed out.