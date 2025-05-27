MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who announced that Berlin and its allies have lifted restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine, aims to draw in US President Donald Trump to continue supporting the Kiev regime with arms, said Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large overseeing the Kiev regime's crimes.

"What Merz did went not without the participation of European partners. Statements, hysteria in the media - all this is a part of an orchestrated campaign, the task of which is to persuade, compel, or tempt Trump to resume supplying Ukraine with military and financial means," the diplomat said on air of the Solovyov Live TV channel.

"Their moves - with Merz making statements and his vice chancellor immediately denying it - are clearly part of a certain political game in which this information war is underway. Such actions are intended to lure the United States back in and escalate the process to a new level of radicalization," Miroshnik noted.

German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil from the Social Democratic Party of Germany denied any change in Berlin's position regarding restrictions on the range of Ukrainian strikes using German weapons on Russia's territory.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the decision was potentially dangerous and ran counter to attempts at a settlement.