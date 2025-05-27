Air defenses destroy more than 20 Ukrainian UAVs over Russia’s Voronezh over past night

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Air defense forces destroyed more than 20 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over Russia’s southern region of Voronezh region over the past night, Governor Alexander Gusev said on his Telegram channel.

"In all, air defenses on duty detected and destroyed over 20 drones in the airspace of four municipalities of the Voronezh Region," he wrote.

"According to unverified information, there are no reported casualties or damage on the ground," he stated. "A forest caught fire in the east of our district but it was eventually put out."

The governor added that the risk of the enemy’s UAVs attack against the region remained in place.