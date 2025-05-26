Court decision to suspend ban on Taliban movement in Russia enters into force

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The register of terrorist organizations has updated the status of the Taliban movement in Russia, the website of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported.

According to the register, the decision to suspend the ban on the movement's activities took effect on May 20.

On April 17, Russia’s Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Prosecutor General's administrative claim to suspend the ban on Taliban activities in Russia. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, removing the Taliban's terrorist status clears the path for a full partnership with Kabul in the interests of the Russian and Afghan peoples.