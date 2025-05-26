Foreign companies 'squeezing out' Russian specialists are short-sighted — Putin

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Foreign countries and companies that "squeeze out" successful and competitive Russian specialists are short-sighted, this is an element of "unfair competition on the market," Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with business leaders.

"They are not only getting rid of our specialists, they even earlier began to get rid of our companies, the services of our companies that worked in the field of cybersecurity abroad, worked successfully and were competitive. This is simply an element of such unfair competition in the market," he said.

The President recalled that now Russian-speaking specialists who have worked for decades in foreign companies are now beginning to return to the country under pressure from them. He underscored that those who "squeeze out" Russian specialists are simply short-sighted people, as they "solve immediate political problems instead of thinking about the future, thinking about the real state of their companies."