New mass prisoner swaps with Kiev depend on outcome of talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The continuation of the practice of mass prisoner-of-war swaps with Kiev depends on the outcome of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, Moscow and Kiev conducted the largest prisoner exchange since the beginning of the special military operation: 1,000 for 1,000. This was possible thanks to the agreements reached at the Istanbul talks.

"It will depend on the outcome of the talks, of course," the spokesman said when asked about the possibility of new swaps.

The prisoner swap took place in several stages from May 23 to May 25. The Russians released from Ukrainian captivity were brought to Belarus, a neutral country, where they were provided with medical and psychological assistance.