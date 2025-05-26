Russia to continue providing required support to South Ossetia — Novak

MINERALNYE VODY, May 26. /TASS/. Russia will continue providing South Ossetia with required support within the framework of allied obligations, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Socioeconomic Cooperation between Russia and South Ossetia, which is held on the sidelines of the Caucasus Investment Forum.

"We will continue providing South Ossetian allies with all the required support further on within the framework of allied obligations. We expect a relevant outcome from South Ossetian partners. Primarily this refers to efficient implementation of investment programs, activities and state programs of socioeconomic development of the republic, the process of customs and taxes spheres interaction, and strengthening o control over spending of Russian financial aid," Novak said.

Growth of investment attractiveness of South Ossetia is an important factor of developing bilateral cooperation, the official noted.

"We see it as a guarantee of expanding trade-economic and scientific-technical interaction with Russian regions, including continued implementation of joint projects that will enable diversifying the industrial and agricultural sector in the republic, and the sphere of services," Novak added.

The Caucasus Investment Forum is being held from May 25 to 27. TASS is the information partner of the forum.