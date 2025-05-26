Russia has not yet handed draft memorandum on peace treaty to Kiev — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia has not yet handed to Kiev a draft memorandum on a future peace treaty, the work is continuing, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question.

"The Russian draft memorandum has not been handed over yet, the work continues. It is a serious project, a draft of a serious document. It requires thorough checking and preparation," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The implementation of the Istanbul agreements will be continued. "As for the exchange of prisoners of war, based on agreements reached in Istanbul, it will continue. The implementation of the Istanbul agreements is on the agenda," Peskov added.

The day before, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a prisoner of war exchange between Russia and Ukraine had been carried out according to the 1,000-for-1,000" formula in accordance with the Istanbul agreements reached on May 16.