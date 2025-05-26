Putin, Turkish foreign minister to touch upon Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will definitely touch upon the Ukrainian topic at his meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the Russian leader's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing.

"Naturally, it will be the main topic," Peskov said when asked whether the Ukrainian issue would be discussed at the meeting between Putin and Fidan.

"Yet Fidan is coming for talks with [his Russian counterpart Sergey] Lavrov," Peskov noted. "At these talks, the main topic will be the discussion of bilateral relations. Of course, an exchange of views on the Ukrainian agenda will be mandatory," he added.

Turkey acts as a platform for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow and Kiev opened talks in Istanbul in 2022, which, however, were interrupted on instructions from London. In May 2025, at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the peace process was resumed.