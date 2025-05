MOSCOW, 26 May. /TASS/. Air defense forces have repelled one more attack by a drone flying towards Moscow, the capital’s mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel.

"The Defense Ministry’s air defenses destroyed a drone flying towards Moscow. Emergency response services are working at the site of the fallen wreckage," the mayor wrote.

The day before, he reported that 19 drones flying towards Moscow had been shot down.